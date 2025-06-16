Avinash Tiwary Reacts To Fan Secretly Filming Him at Gym: ‘Sweet, But Slightly Stupid Thing To Do’

Actor Avinash Tiwary recently found himself at the centre of a viral moment when a fan, Arpita Thapa, secretly recorded him during a gym session and posted the video online with the caption, “Mtlb sorry @avinashtiwary15 for the sneaky clicks.” While Avinash responded playfully by resharing the video and writing, “Wasn’t part of my fitness plan,” many on the internet called out the fan for invading his privacy.

Speaking on the incident, Avinash said, “First of all, we do need to value each other’s space, and this is what I told the girl who made that video.” He revealed that the fan was subjected to online trolling, and he reached out to her directly to calm the situation. “She was getting a lot of bashing, and I told her, ‘Don’t worry, don’t listen to people.’ I knew it came from love, and she wasn’t a threat. But it can encourage others to do the same, which is concerning.”

Acknowledging the fan’s intentions but cautioning against the act, Avinash added, “I would always say that privacy is important. I didn’t want someone to record me like that. It is sweet, yes—but also slightly stupid, honestly.”

When asked about the online backlash, particularly from men who asked how people would react if the roles were reversed, Avinash responded firmly, “The boys are commenting, saying, ‘What if the gender was reversed?’ But the reality is, you are a threat to women. When boys do such things, it can be scary. So there is a distinction.”

The video also revealed a glimpse of Avinash’s intense fitness regime. While fans speculated whether he was prepping for a role, Avinash clarified, “I’ve always been into fitness. I shape my body based on the character I’m playing. But unfortunately, our industry only notices one kind of body type—mostly six-pack abs. People like Randeep Hooda, who transform themselves for every role, don’t get that same recognition.”

He concluded by explaining what fitness means to him: “For me, it’s about having a body that serves my craft. Of course, I want to look good, but it’s more important that my body helps tell the story. I just hope the industry starts valuing this perspective.”