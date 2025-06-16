‘I Didn’t Know 7 Years Later They Would Do Such Thing’, Aamir Khan Opened Up On His Viral Picture With Turkish President Recep Tayyip

India’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan have become tense, as Ankara and Baku have supported Islamabad and condemned India’s recent attacks on terrorist bases in Pakistan. After this support, there has been a demand in India to ban Turkish goods and tourism. On the other hand, Aamir Khan has been in the news and surrounded by criticism for quite some time due to those controversial pictures in which he is seen with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the First Lady of the country.

People often threaten to boycott Aamir Khan’s films due to those controversial pictures with the Turkish President and his wife. Now Aamir Khan was questioned about this meeting in his recent interview in which he told why he met them and what is his opinion about them. Aamir has spoken everything that was inside his heart about those pictures and Turkey’s move.

Aamir said, ‘Turkey did a very wrong thing and every Indian is hurt by it. A few years ago, there was an earthquake in Turkey. Then the Indian government was the first to help them. At that time, even our government did not know, just like I did not know when I went to meet Erdogan that seven years later he would do such a thing with us. We extended a hand of friendship, we helped them at the time of their trouble, we were the first to help them and they gave us this answer? So this is wrong.’

Aamir said in clear words that his picture with them is from his trip to Turkey in the year 2017. Aamir said, ‘Our government was helping Turkey even at that time.’ He claimed that the picture with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, who is believed to have visited Turkey in 2020 during the shooting of his film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ in 2022, is actually from before 2017.