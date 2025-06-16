Heart-Wrenching Final Goodbye: Former CM Vijay Rupani’s Antim Darshan, Wife Anjali Breaks Down In Grief

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was given a solemn farewell during his antim darshan. Draped in the national tricolour, his mortal remains were taken in a procession. His wife, Anjali Rupani, was overcome with grief, as their son stood by her side, offering comfort and support.

The Ahmedabad plane crash has left a deep scar on the nation’s heart. For those unaware, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner tragically crashed into the B.J. Medical College Hostel, bursting into flames and claiming 279 lives. Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He was reportedly flying to London to bring his wife, Anjali, back to India after six months apart.

The incident sent shockwaves across the country, and Rupani’s untimely death came as a devastating blow to the people of Gujarat. A glimpse from his antim darshan (last rites) has since gone viral on social media, and seeing Anjali in that heartbreaking moment has moved many to tears.

Vijay Rupani’s wife, Anjali Rupani Breaks Down in Tears During Vijay Rupani’s Final Rites

The final rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were held on June 16, 2025. Draped in the national tricolour, his mortal remains were taken in a solemn procession. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as his grieving wife, Anjali Rupani, was seen in tears while bidding a final farewell. For those unaware, Vijay Rupani’s funeral took place in Rajkot. A day earlier, on June 15, 2025, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi confirmed around 11:00 a.m. that DNA testing had officially identified his remains. Following the confirmation, the body was handed over to his family for the final rituals.

In one poignant moment, Vijay Rupani’s son, Rushabh Rupani, was seen comforting his heartbroken mother during the funeral, a deeply emotional sight. The entire state of Gujarat mourned his loss. Having dedicated years of his life in service to the people, Vijay Rupani’s passing left a profound void that touched every corner of the state.

Rushabh Rupani spoke about the passing of his father, Vijay Rupani

On the day of his father Vijay Rupani’s funeral, Rushabh Rupani spoke with ANI and expressed that the grief was not his family’s alone, but shared by all those who lost loved ones in the tragic incident. He extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported them during this difficult time. Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Rushabh shared that Vijay Rupani had dedicated nearly 50 to 55 years of his life to serving people and positively impacting countless lives, which is why so many now stand in solidarity with their family. In Rushabh’s words:

“I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families. My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences…”

A closer look at Anjali Rupani, wife of Vijay Rupani, and their enduring relationship

Vijay Rupani and Anjali Rupani first met through their association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the early days of their careers. Their initial meeting took place when Vijay, serving as an RSS pracharak, visited Anjali’s home for a meal, a common practice of dining at the homes of local RSS workers. Anjali’s father was one such local worker, which led to their introduction. The two eventually tied the knot in 1980 in a traditional Hindu wedding. They had three children, but tragically, their youngest son, Pujit, passed away in a car accident at the age of three.

Vijay also lost his life in this heartbreaking incident. Although Anjali doesn’t hold an official post, she is a senior leader of the BJP Mahila Morcha, the women’s wing of the party, with over 30 years of experience in politics.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Vijay Rupani and his family during this difficult time.