Aruna Irani Opens Up About Her Courageous Battle Against Cancer Twice And Discovering A Lump But Emerging Strong Each Time

Veteran Bollywood actress Aruna Irani has faced numerous challenges throughout her life, but she has never allowed adversity to defeat her spirit. Forced to begin working at the age of nine to support her family, the actress went on to build an extraordinary career spanning more than 300 films and several television shows. Even serious health setbacks could not stop her determination.

Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani Shared Her Cancer Battle

Recently, Aruna Irani appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal’s talk show Tum Ho Na along with her sister, Chetna, where she shared her inspiring journey of battling cancer twice and emerging stronger each time. During the episode, Aruna surprised the audience with her energy and enthusiasm as she performed a dance. Praising her vitality, Rajeev Khandelwal remarked that it was hard to believe she was nearly 80 years old.

Aruna Irani

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Responding to the compliment, Aruna said that she rarely feels old in her day-to-day life. According to her, age only becomes noticeable when she is unable to perform certain physical activities she once could. An emotional moment followed when Chetna was asked to describe her sister’s greatest strength. She recalled the difficult period when Aruna was diagnosed with cancer and compared it to a storm that had struck their family.

Aruna Irani

Chetna revealed that Aruna taught her an important life lesson during that time: never stop moving forward in the face of adversity. According to her, if one stands still during a storm, they risk being overwhelmed by it, but by continuing to move ahead, they can eventually emerge stronger. Sharing her own experience, Aruna explained that she never questioned why cancer had happened to her. Instead, she chose to accept the situation and focus on treatment.

Aruna Irani

When doctors discovered a lump, she underwent surgery and recovered successfully. However, five years later, the disease returned in the same area. Recalling her reaction, Aruna said she once again chose a practical approach. She underwent another surgery to remove the lump and continued her treatment. Aruna Irani also revealed that she battled breast cancer twice. She was first diagnosed in 2015 and underwent surgery to remove the tumor.