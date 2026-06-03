‘Don’t Display This Beggar Mentality’, Richa Chadha Reacts to Viral Japan Shoplifting Incident, Recalls Airport Queue Experience

Actress Richa Chadha has weighed in on a viral social media post about an alleged shoplifting incident involving an Indian tourist in Japan. Sharing her thoughts on the matter, the actress also recalled a personal experience at an airport where she encountered poor public behavior from fellow travelers. The controversy began after investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dandapani shared an account on X, claiming that a woman from his tour group in Japan was caught shoplifting at a souvenir store.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha Reacts To Shoplifting Incident

According to his post, the woman allegedly attempted to pay for the items only after being caught, which reportedly upset the shopkeeper. Reacting to the incident, Richa Chadha reposted the story and expressed her frustration over certain public behaviors. She wrote, “Don’t display this ‘beggar mentality’ everywhere. Loud belching in public places, littering, pushing people, cutting queues, shouting loudly, and dancing in crowded spaces, please stop.”

Richa Chadha

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The actress also referred to a past experience at an airport immigration counter, where an Indian family allegedly bypassed the queue and moved ahead of others waiting in line. Her comments sparked discussions online about civic sense, travel etiquette, and the importance of representing one’s country responsibly while abroad.

Richa Chadda

According to Dandapani’s account, members of the tour group were unaware of the alleged theft until the woman was caught at a souvenir shop. He claimed that the shopkeeper emphasized that Japanese society is built on trust and that theft is extremely uncommon. The shopkeeper reportedly expressed disappointment not only because of the alleged act itself but because the tourist offered to pay only after being confronted.

Richa Chadha

Dandapani further stated that local police were called to the scene and that the tour manager accompanied the woman to the police station. He alleged that authorities explained the seriousness of theft under Japanese law and warned her about the possible consequences. According to his version of events, she was eventually released after receiving a stern warning. The incident has generated widespread discussion on social media, with many users debating the importance of following local laws, respecting public spaces, and maintaining proper conduct while traveling internationally. On the professional front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the acclaimed period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress and her husband, Ali Fazal, welcomed their daughter, Junaira Ida Fazal, in July 2024.