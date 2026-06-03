Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional as Ranveer Singh Joins Wedding Rituals in Rare Cousin Photos- Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s unseen photos from a family wedding have gone viral online, delighting fans. The heartwarming pictures capture Deepika actively participating in traditional wedding ceremonies. At times, she appears emotional, adding a touch of charm to the celebrations and giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s family life. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have stayed away from the spotlight lately, reportedly as they are expecting their second child. Fans have certainly missed seeing the beloved couple together and the adorable moments that often went viral online.

Although DeepVeer have not made any recent public appearances, unseen pictures of them from a family wedding have surfaced on social media. The photos have delighted fans, offering a fresh glimpse of the couple and giving admirers yet another reason to shower them with love and appreciation.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Unseen Photos Leave Fans Gushing

Photos circulating online are reportedly from Ranveer Singh’s cousin’s wedding. Dressed in a vibrant ethnic saree, Deepika Padukone was seen taking part in wedding rituals alongside the bride and groom. In another viral picture, the Om Shanti Om actress appeared emotional, with tears in her eyes during the celebrations. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked dashing in a red and ivory kurta-pyjama. In the photo, he is seen smiling as a family member applies a teeka on his forehead during the celebration. Seated beside Deepika, the actor appears cheerful and relaxed, adding warmth and charm to the special family moment. Take a look:

Glimpses of #DeepVeer at Ranveer’s cousins wedding 😍✨️🧿 Emo babies 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CjmGcKy1n2 — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) June 2, 2026

Meanwhile, in April this year, Deepika and Ranveer delighted fans by announcing their second pregnancy in the sweetest way. The couple shared an adorable picture of their daughter, Dua, holding a pregnancy test that showed a positive result. The heartwarming post quickly went viral, with fans, friends, and industry colleagues flooding the comments section with love, blessings, and congratulations.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Exciting Line-Up of Upcoming Films

Fresh from the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh is reportedly set to headline Pralay, a survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta, son of Hansal Mehta. The film is said to be set in a dystopian Mumbai ravaged by a zombie outbreak, offering a unique and gripping premise. Hansal Mehta and Ranveer will jointly produce the project. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the film. Deepika Padukone has two major films lined up. She stars with Shah Rukh Khan in King, releasing this Christmas, followed by Raaka, Atlee’s ambitious project featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has two major films lined up. She will first share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s much-awaited action entertainer King. The film will also mark Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut and is expected to hit theatres during Christmas this year. After King, Deepika will feature in Raaka, an ambitious project starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. The film is being promoted as a unique cinematic experience and one of the most ambitious ventures in Indian cinema today.