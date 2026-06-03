Bobby Deol Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction, Credits Wife Tanya for Saving His Family: ‘People Even Said She Had Left Me’

Bobby Deol Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction, Credits Wife Tanya for Saving His Family: ‘People Even Said She Had Left Me’

Actor Bobby Deol has spoken candidly about one of the darkest phases of his life, revealing how alcohol addiction took hold of him during a prolonged career slump and how wife Tanya Deol played a crucial role in helping him recover. The actor also dismissed long-standing rumours that his marriage was in trouble during that period, calling such claims completely false.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby reflected on the years when work had almost disappeared from his life and self-doubt began consuming him. Before his career revival through projects such as Race 3, Aashram and later Animal, the actor experienced a lengthy period of professional uncertainty that deeply affected his mental and emotional well-being.

According to Bobby, the lack of opportunities gradually pushed him towards self-pity and alcohol dependence. He admitted that when people feel like their world is collapsing, they often seek temporary escapes, and for him, alcohol became that escape.

The actor revealed that he found himself trapped in a cycle of disappointment and addiction. As work dried up, he increasingly withdrew from family life and became consumed by negative thoughts. He said alcoholism can be extremely dangerous because it slowly convinces people that they are victims of circumstances rather than participants in their own recovery.

Bobby also spoke about the impact his addiction had on his family. One of the moments that shook him the most was overhearing his son questioning why his mother went out to work every day while his father stayed at home. The comment forced him to confront the reality of what his family was witnessing.

During the difficult years, Tanya Deol reportedly became the family’s primary support system. Bobby revealed that she managed household responsibilities and stood by him emotionally despite the challenges created by his addiction and career struggles.

The actor credited his wife for helping him rebuild his life. According to Bobby, Tanya never gave up on him even when he had lost confidence in himself. He described her support as one of the key reasons he was eventually able to overcome his addiction and regain focus.

Bobby’s remarks also touched upon the role his family played in helping him recognise the seriousness of his addiction. He acknowledged that alcohol had begun affecting not only his career but also his relationships with loved ones. Realising that his behaviour was hurting the people closest to him became a major turning point.

Interestingly, the actor noted that addiction was not an unfamiliar subject within his family. In earlier interviews, Bobby had spoken about how his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, also struggled with alcohol at different stages of his life. Those experiences gave him a deeper understanding of how addiction can affect families across generations.

Today, Bobby says he has completely changed his outlook on life. He previously revealed that giving up alcohol significantly improved his relationships and allowed him to reconnect with family members. According to the actor, sobriety brought clarity and helped him appreciate the support system around him.

The transformation coincided with a remarkable professional comeback. After years of struggling for meaningful roles, Bobby found renewed success through streaming projects and films that showcased a different side of his acting abilities. His performances in Aashram and Animal earned widespread praise and introduced him to a new generation of viewers.

The actor’s resurgence even led to the popular “Lord Bobby” phenomenon on social media, where fans celebrated his return to prominence after years away from the spotlight.

Throughout the comeback, Bobby has repeatedly highlighted the importance of family support. He often credits Tanya, his sons and his loved ones for helping him navigate both personal and professional setbacks.

Professionally, Bobby is currently enjoying one of the strongest phases of his career. Following the success of recent projects, he has expanded into multiple industries and genres, becoming one of the most sought-after actors for antagonist and character-driven roles.

For the actor, however, the biggest victory appears to be personal rather than professional. Looking back on the years lost to addiction, Bobby’s message is clear: recovery became possible because he accepted help from those who refused to stop believing in him.