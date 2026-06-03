Ranveer Singh Takes Legal Route Against FWICE Amid Explosive ‘Don 3’ Fallout

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and Don 3 has now escalated into a full-fledged legal battle.

Days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, Ranveer has reportedly responded with a legal notice, intensifying one of Bollywood’s biggest industry clashes of the year.

Ranveer Singh Responds To FWICE’s ‘Ban’

According to reports, Ranveer Singh has served a legal notice to FWICE after the film workers’ body announced that its affiliated members would not cooperate with the actor following his alleged exit from Don 3. The move reportedly came after mediation attempts between the actor and the film’s producers failed to resolve the issue. FWICE is also expected to hold a press conference today regarding the matter, signalling that the dispute is far from over.

How The ‘Don 3’ Controversy Began

The conflict traces back to Ranveer Singh’s reported withdrawal from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and backed by Excel Entertainment. Industry reports claim the producers suffered significant financial setbacks after the actor allegedly exited the project during pre-production.

Last week, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after receiving complaints linked to the dispute. While many referred to it as a “ban,” FWICE members clarified that it was intended as an industry caution rather than a legal prohibition.

Legal Battle Reaches Courtroom

The controversy has now moved into legal territory. Reports suggest Ranveer Singh has approached the court challenging FWICE’s directive. Veteran producer T.P. Aggarwal has also publicly questioned whether film bodies have the authority to prevent individuals from working in the industry. Several industry figures, including producer Nikhil Dwivedi, argued that professionals should settle disputes through legal channels instead of calling for industry-wide non-cooperation.



Silence, Statements And Industry Reactions

Despite the growing controversy, Ranveer Singh had earlier maintained that he wished to handle the matter “with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.” Meanwhile, reactions within Bollywood remain divided. Actress Kangana Ranaut recently extended support to Ranveer amid the backlash.