Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Didn’t Do Justice To Battle Of Saragarhi: Rajkumar Santoshi

Film director Rajkumar Santoshi has given an interview. In this he has said that the film made on the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897 has not done justice to this story. He also said that Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari has not been able to keep all the facts. Film director Rajkumar Santoshi is coming back to the world of directing after 8 years through Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. Chinmay Mandlekar played the role of Nathuram Godse in this film.

Whereas, Deepak Antani has played the role of Mahatma Gandhi. The film is releasing on 26 January. Rajkumar Santoshi has given an interview to Pinkvilla. In this he told that he will once again make a film on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. He feels that Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari did not do justice to the subject.

He also said that he has not received good support from the film industry. Rajkumar Santoshi also said that his plan went wrong as Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari was announced. This too was on the same story. Due to this he had to stop the film and his financiers got worried. He also said that he had shot for 20 days with this film.

Rajkumar Santoshi further said that he will definitely make it as Kesari has not done justice to Battle of Saragarhi. He said, “Shooted for 20 days. I stopped. Now I will make it next year because I feel that the film is not doing justice. The makers of Kesari have not been able to take the subject to the height to which it was to be taken. That’s why I will make it again. Talking about Rajkumar Santoshi’s film career, he has directed films like Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, Barsaat, Ghatak, China Gate, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.