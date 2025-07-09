Alia Bhatt is often in the news headlines for her personal and professional life. Now she is being discussed since her ex-PA, Vedika Prakash Shetty, has been arrested by Juhu Police. It is being said that Vedika has withdrawn huge amounts of money from the actress’s personal account to the Bhatt Production House account. She is accused of fraudulently withdrawing lakhs of rupees from Bhatt Production House’s’ Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd’ and the actress’s account.

It is being said that Vedika withdrew more than Rs 76 lakh from both these accounts, which the actress and the company did not even know about. Now that the matter has come to light, an investigation has started against Vedika. However, nothing has been said about it by Alia or her team yet. Let us tell you that Bhatt Production House’s ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’ was launched by Alia Bhatt in 2021.

This production house made the first film ‘Darlings’, and they made it in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’. Alia Bhatt was accompanied by Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah in this film, and it is streaming on Netflix. If we talk about Alia Bhatt’s work front, then let us tell you that she is currently busy with her spy universe film ‘Alpha’. Sharvari Wagh is also in the lead role in this film, and it will be released on December 25, 2025.

Let us tell you that apart from this, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Love and War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took time out from their busy schedule and are on a holiday with the family and their cute little daughter Raha Kapoor.