Netizens Took A Dig At Avneet Kaur And Virat Kohli After Seeing Them At Wimbledon On The Same Day, Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma reached Wimbledon 2025 on 7 July 2025 with her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. On this day, TV’s famous actress Avneet Kaur was also there. Avneet was also among the stars at Wimbledon who were watching Novak Djokovic make a great comeback in the Round of 16 match against Alex de Minaur.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

As soon as people came to know on social media that Virat and Avneet had come to watch the match on the same day, there was a flood of jokes on social media, and their photos went viral on social media in no time. During this, Anushka was seen scrolling on her phone while Virat looked surprised and upset. There is another photo of them, in which both are seen in a serious mood.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur has also shared her photo during the match on her Instagram stories on July 7. Now these pictures are going viral on the internet, and people have also made funny comments on them. One user reacted and wrote, ‘Yaar, what???’ Another wrote, ‘That’s why brother was in a bad mood. Anushka may see him.’ Another joked and said, ‘Circumstances did wonders to them.’

Avneet Kaur

Another user said, ‘Now I know why Anushka Bhabhi was checking the phone.’ One said, ‘Coincidence or algorithm’? Let us tell you that a few weeks ago, Virat Kohli liked a fan page of Avneet Kaur. After this, people started trolling her. Later, he clarified that it was an algorithm error on Instagram and he didn’t like the picture intentionally.