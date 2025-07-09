Shreya Ghoshal’s Pregnant Fan Turns Emotional As She Sang ‘Piyu Bole’ For Her Upcoming Baby, Deets Inside

Everyone is a fan of the sweet voice of Bollywood’s famous and down-to-earth singer Shreya Ghoshal. She never misses a chance to impress her fans, but her recent video has touched everyone’s hearts once again. In this viral video, she goes close to the baby in her stomach and sings the song ‘Piyu Bole’, listening to which her pregnant fan starts crying. Now this video is trending on the internet.

In this video, Shreya Ghoshal can be seen keeping her hand on the baby bump of a pregnant fan while singing. This heart-touching incident took place in Amsterdam, where Shreya was performing in her ongoing ‘All Hearts’ tour. A pregnant fan came to her backstage. After this, Shreya sat on her knees and gently touched her baby bump and sang ‘Piyu Bole’ to Parineeta.

Now, several videos and photos of the event are going viral on social media and garnering praise from the audience. One user said, ‘She is such a pure soul.’ Another said, ‘That child is very blessed. What a special moment.’ The third one said, ‘I am sure he must be dancing happily inside.’ Shreya Ghoshal’s contribution to the Hindi film industry is incomparable.

Her influence is so deep that June 26 is officially celebrated as ‘Shreya Ghoshal Day’ in Ohio, USA. The day honors her talent, global influence and her lasting legacy in music. In 2010, the 41-year-old singer gave a stellar performance in the US state. Let us tell you that Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘All Hearts’ tour started in 2023, and since then, more than 40 shows have been held in many countries under this world tour.