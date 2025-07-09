Avneet Kaur Spotted At Wimbledon Alongside Virat-Anushka, Fans React ‘Isliye Bhabhi Checked Phone’ Deets Inside!

Avneet Kaur was seen at Wimbledon on the same day when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made their appearance. This happened just days after Avneet and Virat’s Instagram controversy. Now, netizens are reacting to this coincidence.

Virat Kohli grabbed headlines when one of his reactions to Avneet Kaur’s bold photos went viral. Soon after, the internet was buzzing with reactions, forcing Virat to break his silence and issue a clarification post. While the incident turned into quite a controversy for Virat, it surprisingly boosted Avneet’s popularity, her fan following grew rapidly, and she reportedly bagged some lucrative offers. Now, just days later, Avneet and Virat were spotted under the same roof, sparking a fresh round of reactions from netizens.

Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli were spotted at the same venue during the Wimbledon match

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Wimbledon’s Centre Court during the thrilling tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur. Virat looked dashing in a beige suit paired with a crisp white shirt, while Anushka stunned in an elegant white outfit. In the pictures that surfaced online, Anushka was seen glancing at her phone, while Virat remained fully engrossed in the match.

Avneet Kaur recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from Wimbledon. The actress looked stunning in a white short dress, styled with a scarf, chic glasses, and a mini bag. Interestingly, this marked the first time Virat and Avneet were seen at the same venue since the controversy erupted. As expected, netizens flooded social media with some rather unusual reactions.

Netizens Buzz Over Avneet Kaur Attending Wimbledon Match on the Same Day as Virat Kohli

Although the two were seated in different sections during the match, netizens couldn’t help but crack jokes. Some claimed that Anushka appeared annoyed because Avneet was present, while others trolled Avneet, calling the entire situation a PR stunt. One user wrote: “It’s just a coincidence, I guess.” Another user commented, “Ab malum parda kyu Anuska bhabhi phone check karahi thii.” A third user commented, “Lgta h ab blue tick ka time aa gya bhai.”

Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli’s Controversial Buzz

A few months back, Avneet Kaur shared some bold pictures on social media that quickly caught everyone’s eye. What stirred the most buzz was Virat Kohli’s like on those posts. Netizens were quick to notice and point it out, leading to a wave of trolling against Virat. Although he later removed his like, the controversy had already gained traction. The situation escalated so much that Virat eventually had to address it publicly through his social media, offering clarification on the matter.

Virat Kohli clarified that he didn’t mean to like Avneet Kaur’s photos; instead, it happened accidentally while clearing his Instagram feed. He requested people not to drag the issue further and said he wouldn’t comment again. Despite the controversy, Avneet Kaur’s popularity soared. She reportedly gained 600K followers, landed 12 brand endorsements, and remained in the spotlight for 48 hours. Additionally, the value of her social media posts reportedly increased by 30%, boosting her follower count from 2 lakh to 2.6 lakh.