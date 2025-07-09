Rashami Desai Slams Paparazzi For Taking Neha Bhasin’s Pics From Behind: ‘Respect Boundaries’

Actor Rashami Desai has spoken out strongly against the paparazzi for their disrespectful treatment of singer Neha Bhasin. Rashami took to social media to call out photographers who filmed Neha from behind, despite her repeatedly asking them not to. According to Rashami, the paparazzi chose to ignore Neha’s discomfort in favour of getting a viral shot, raising serious concerns about boundaries and consent in celebrity coverage.

This incident has reignited a conversation around media ethics and how paparazzi culture is increasingly blurring the line between public and private lives of celebrities.

Neha Bhasin had previously slammed the media for similar behaviour, warning them to stop filming her from behind. Despite her clear stance, a recent video showed photographers once again zooming in on her as she walked away, leaving fans and fellow celebrities outraged.

Rashami, who has herself been in the public eye for over a decade, condemned the media’s behaviour, saying, “Respect boundaries, not just camera angles.”

Rashami’s remarks have drawn support from fans online, many of whom believe celebrities deserve basic respect and personal space. The incident has also sparked wider debate about whether there needs to be a formal code of conduct for paparazzi in India, as the celebrity culture continues to boom. While public appearances and photoshoots are part of a celebrity’s life, unsolicited and invasive filming, especially in moments of discomfort or distress, continues to cross lines.

On the professional front, Rashami Desai has joined the cast of Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, where she plays Meenakshi Kapoor. She has a long-standing career in television, with roles in shows like Uttaran, Naagin 6, and Dil Se Dil Tak. She has also been part of several reality shows including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye 7. Recently, she was also seen in R. Madhavan’s thriller film Hisaab Barabar, which premiered on Zee5.

With voices like Rashami’s speaking up, there’s a growing push to create safer and more respectful environments for celebrities who are constantly under public scrutiny.