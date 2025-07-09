Kajol Burst Out Laughing After Seeing Duplicates of Ajay Devgn Present On Social Media, Read To Know More

The internet is full of duplicates of Ajay Devgn that you can often watch on Instagram. Some have kept a hairstyle like Ajay Devgn, while some have a face and expressions similar to Ajay Devgn. Memes have been made on Ajay Devgn’s duplicates in abundance. Recently, when Salman Khan came on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Kapil had also invited Ajay Devgn’s duplicates. And Ajay Devgn himself recently met his duplicates and surprised them.

Kajol recently appeared on a podcast. Here, Kajol burst out laughing after seeing a meme of Ajay Devgn. A journalist had asked Kajol that one line in It is quite famous that the country’s population is 140 crores, and out of that, 2 crores are Ajay Devgn’s duplicates. In response, Kajol said, ‘Where are they? They are not in front of my house.’ After hearing this, Kajol was again shown a collage of Ajay Devgn’s duplicates, seeing which she burst out laughing.

Then she clapped and praised the duplicates, and then she said that Ajay will soon come to this podcast. When the journalist said that he would not show this collage to Ajay Devgn, Kajol said, ‘He is Singham, he will get lost.’ Kajol was asked if she had ever seen Ajay Devgn’s duplicates on her Instagram or social media feed. She laughingly denied it. As soon as this video clip of Kajol’s interview went viral on social media, users could not stop themselves from watching it.

One user wrote, ‘Kajol is also enjoying a lot.’ One said, ‘The meme is funny, but making fun of someone’s looks, especially the husband’s looks, is really insulting.’ On the professional front, Kajol was recently seen in the film ‘Maa’, which was released in theatres. It was produced by Ajay Devgn. He will soon be seen in the film ‘Son of Sardar 2’.