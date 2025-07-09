‘My Ex Used To Stop Me From Wearing Short Clothes’, Sangeeta Bijlani Opened Up On Her Relationship

Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who is famous as ‘Bijli’ in the glitz and glamour of Bollywood and the modeling world. The former Miss India is not only known for her beauty and acting, but the ups and downs of her personal life have also remained in the headlines. Her life, filled with stories of love, marriage, and divorce, is a book in which, along with glamour, the pain of heartbreak is also recorded.

Born in a Sindhi family in Mumbai, Sangeeta Bijlani entered the world of modeling at the age of just 16. Her stunning beauty and tremendous confidence soon made her a shining star in the modeling world. After winning the ‘Miss India’ crown in 1980, Sangeeta took the path of Bollywood. Her first film ‘Kaatil’ was released in 1988 but failed at the box office.

She got real recognition from the 1989 film ‘Tridev’. After this, she became a part of action-packed films like ‘Jurm’ and ‘Yugandhar’. Bijlani was also seen on the small screen. She worked in the TV show ‘Chandni’, which came out in the year 1996. Actor Shahbaz Khan was with her in this show. Although her film career did not last long, her style and glamour always kept her in the news.

Sangeeta’s personal life was always in the headlines due to her relationship with Salman Khan. It was common in the film circles that both of them met on the set of a film. The relationship that lasted for more than eight years was about to turn into marriage. The wedding cards were even printed, but the marriage broke off at the last moment. She told without naming Salman that her ‘ex’ used to stop her from wearing short clothes, due to which she felt ‘pressure’ in her early career.