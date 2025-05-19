‘All The Money Came From The Underworld’, Anu Agarwal Made Serious Allegations On Bollywood Industry

Veteran actress Anu Agarwal, who rose to fame with the 1990 romantic hit film ‘Aashiqui’, has spoken openly about the dirty relationship between Bollywood and the underworld in the 1990s. Recalling that era, she described the film business of that time as dirty and said that many films were run according to the underworld. Although she also said that she is not aware of the current state of the industry, her comment raises big questions about Hindi cinema.

Let us tell you that Anu Agarwal said that ‘all the money came from the underworld.’ In a conversation with one of the media houses, Anu Agarwal told how deeply the underworld was connected to the Hindi film industry in the 90s. She revealed that most films in that era were accounted for through off-the-record deals, in which people like Dawood Ibrahim allegedly held all the control.

According to her, almost all the money coming into Bollywood at that time was linked to the underworld, which paints a picture of an industry that runs under completely different rules. Anu Agarwal became a national crush overnight with her debut in ‘Aashiqui’, garnering a huge fan following almost instantly. But she had to pay a price for all this fame.

Let us tell you that the Aashiqui actress, who was constantly garnering attention, suddenly disappeared from films, which forced her to completely step away from the limelight. Recalling that time, Anu said that her safety was often at risk. Fans would camp outside her building, some would even come from other countries to get a glimpse of her house. Luckily, she lived in an MLA-MP building, which had police security but still, a lot of things happened.