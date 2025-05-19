Archana Puran Singh Clears The Air On Kapil Sharma’s ‘Paid To Laugh’ Joke: ‘I Go Along With It, It’s Funny’

Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma have built a long-standing, affectionate rapport that dates back to the early days of Comedy Circus, where she judged a young, rising Kapil. From there to Comedy Nights with Kapil, and now Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, their bond has only grown stronger—with humour at its heart.

Recently, Archana addressed Kapil’s recurring gag that she “gets paid to laugh” on his show—a line that has now become a running joke. Speaking on her YouTube vlog, Archana clarified that it’s all lighthearted banter and nothing to be taken seriously. “Yes, I am paid to judge a comedy show, which I initially started doing with Comedy Circus. Now, I’m paid to not judge Kapil’s show but just be a celebrity guest,” she explained with a laugh.

Archana admitted even she isn’t entirely sure what her role is on the show. “Kapil only keeps joking. How am I paid to laugh? In a way, I’m paid to enjoy the show. And because my enjoyment is loud and spontaneous, it translates to that,” she added. She revealed that even her kids tease her with similar lines. “In my vlogs, you’ll see I’m laughing even when I’m not paid to. It’s just a joke—I go along with it because I think it’s very funny.”

Reflecting on her professional journey with Kapil, Archana recalled their first meeting during Comedy Circus. “He was just another contestant among many,” she said in an older interview with SCREEN. “But I saw something extraordinary in him. From being a senior and a judge, the relationship has now evolved into something like family. There’s a lot of mutual respect and admiration.”

The duo’s on-screen chemistry continues to delight audiences, proving that sometimes, a well-timed laugh really can go a long way.