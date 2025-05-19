Abhay Deol Seen Playing Tracks As A DJ In A Nightclub In Gurugram, Videos & Pictures Going Viral

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who is seen spreading charm through his skills in the industry, was recently seen playing the role of a DJ in a big club in Gurugram. The actor, famous for films like ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Dev D’, was seen in the role of a DJ, and his fans and audience danced to his style. Now, several glimpses of his musical night spent in the club have been shared on the internet.

Abhay Deol

Although Abhay Deol has not posted anything about it, his videos from this party night are making a lot of headlines on the internet. Abhay surprised everyone by playing tracks as a DJ in a nightclub in Gurugram. In a video, he is seen smoking a cigarette in between and dropping beats during that time. People have praised this style of Abhay, and he is also being compared to his brother Bobby Deol.

Abhay Deol

In one of the videos, Abhay is seen in his cool DJ style. He focused his attention on the console and kept the energy high with the funky beats, and did not make eye contact with people. At one point, he is seen smoking and then playing music. Ever since these videos and pictures were shared on social media, they have gone viral in no time and received mixed reactions from the netizens.

Abhay Deol

Let us tell you that fans are quite excited about Abhay’s DJ video. Some jokingly referred to the ‘D’ in Deol as ‘DJ’. Some said that he is following in the footsteps of his brother Bobby Deol. Many said that Abhay looks very attractive. Another user said, ‘He is fire’. In the year 2016, Bobby Deol displayed his DJ skills at a nightclub in Delhi. The ‘Animal’ actor played tracks from his 1997 film ‘Gupt’, which annoyed the people present there.