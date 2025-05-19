Nimrat Kaur Revealed Her Family Didn’t Take Her Career Seriously Until Starred Opposite Irrfan Khan, Deets Inside

Popular Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has been in the news headlines for quite some time. She has recently admitted that her family did not take her acting career seriously until she starred opposite Irrfan Khan in the film ‘The Lunchbox’. She faced the same pressure from her family to get married that girls usually face, and she received no special treatment she received from her family.

Nimrat Kaur

In a recent interview, Nimrat revealed that her family did not take her acting career seriously until her film ‘Lunchbox’ with Irrfan Khan was released. She said that until then, her family assumed that she was just enjoying her ‘hobby’ and expected her to come back home, get married, and settle down soon. Nimrat recalled that during her struggling phase, when she was living on a monthly salary, no one in her family took her profession seriously.

Nimrat Kaur

The actress said, ‘When I had spent about six-seven years in this job, I was doing ad films. It was like a life from one salary to another. I did not know where my next salary was going to come from. In that scene, I was often asked how long I would continue my profession, as if I were pursuing a hobby. Me being in Mumbai was seen as ‘oh, let her have some fun and then she will come back and live her life the way she should.’

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat said that when it comes to marriage, she wants to take her time. She also said that marriage itself gives a feeling of settling down because she has seen many marriages around her that are fake. She said, ‘I honestly feel that people are most unstable in marriages that are full of pretense. For me, it is more worrying to be with women who are not married at this point. Just leave them as they are. It is mostly people who are not able to make their own decisions and make bold choices in their lives, who impose their conditioning on others whenever they see them being a little different.’