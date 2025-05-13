Aly Goni Trolled For Slamming Pakistan After ‘Ceasefire’ Violations

As India and Pakistan teetered on the edge of conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack, actor Aly Goni found himself in the crossfire—online. While both nations declared a ceasefire on May 10, the calm was short-lived. Pakistan soon violated the truce with fresh attacks, prompting Aly to take a public stand that stirred strong reactions.

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. The operation targeted nine terror bases—four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In response, Pakistan escalated tensions with drone attacks across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab, which were swiftly neutralised by the Indian Army.

Soon after Pakistan violated the ceasefire, Aly Goni took to X (formerly Twitter) with a sarcastic jibe: “Urdu mein likhke bhejo English mein samaj nahi aaya hoga yeh anpad Army ko.. #ceasefireviolations.” The tweet quickly triggered backlash from netizens on both sides of the border, with many slamming him for insensitivity during a volatile situation.

Unfazed, Aly clapped back at critics, writing, “People want to abuse me please go on I don’t care at all… I still want peace for my State, for my Family, for my country. AND that’s my opinion and will not change.”

Earlier in the week, as tensions mounted in Jammu, Aly had posted about his family’s safety. “Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in Jammu endures last night’s attack,” he wrote. “Children and parents face the terror of drones, yet some glorify war from the comfort of social media. Thanks to our IAF and Indian Army. Praying for peace and safety.”

Aly’s words may have divided opinion, but for many near the border, the fear is real—and personal.