Aman Gupta And Anupam Mittal’s Heated Clash Steals the Spotlight During Emomee Pitch On Shark Tank India 5

Every season of Shark Tank India is known not just for innovative business ideas but also for the entertaining banter between the Sharks. Among the most talked-about rivalries is the sweet-and-sour chemistry between Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal. With Season 5 recently kicking off, fans once again witnessed sparks fly, this time during a pitch that turned into a full-blown argument.

Shark Tank India 5

Argument Erupted Between Aman And Anupam

In the latest episode, Mumbai-based husband-and-wife duo Varun Duggirala and Pooja Johar entered the Shark Tank to pitch their brand Emomee. They described Emomee as a world of short stories for children, where a new story is uploaded daily on their YouTube channel. The founders revealed impressive growth numbers, sharing that their YouTube subscribers jumped from 1,000 to 1 million between April and August 2025. Confident about their traction, they asked for ₹1 crore in exchange for 2% equity, valuing their company at ₹50 crore.

Anupam Mittal

Impressed by the pitch, Aman Gupta immediately stood up and hugged the founders. Soon after, Namita Thapar made the first offer, ₹1 crore for 2% equity at the founders’ asked valuation of ₹50 crore. Following Namita, Aman Gupta, Mohit Yadav, and Kunal Bahl also made similar offers, showing strong interest in Emomee. The atmosphere remained positive until it was Anupam Mittal’s turn, which changed the tone of the room.

Aman Gupta

Anupam Mittal pointed out what he felt were gaps in Varun and Pooja’s approach. He said they were still experimenting and had not fully cracked the model of building and scaling an IP, despite coming from a creative agency background. He went on to say that he had deep experience in this space, having produced films and built large digital platforms. Initially, he mentioned he would want a much larger stake to be closely involved, before finally making a formal offer of ₹2 crore for 5% equity, valuing Emomee at ₹40 crore, lower than what the founders asked.

Aman Gupta

As Varun and Pooja asked for time to consider all offers, Aman Gupta jumped in to pitch his strengths, saying, “Content is king, but distribution is God. Varun will create content, and Pooja, you and I will work on distribution.” This remark triggered Anupam Mittal, who replied sharply that no one understands digital distribution in India better than him. What followed was a heated exchange that quickly escalated. Aman taunted Anupam by asking why some of his companies had shut down, to which Anupam fired back with a personal jab, saying, “Brother, you’re out of a job, man.” The tense moment left the founders visibly awkward as the Sharks continued sparring.