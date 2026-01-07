Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif Name Their Baby Boy. Deets Inside.

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally revealed the name of their newborn son, two months after his birth on November 7, 2025. In a heartfelt social media announcement, the couple introduced their baby boy as Vihaan Kaushal and shared the first glimpse of him with fans.

Their post read, “Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal … Gratitude beyond words”, expressing deep appreciation for the love and support they’ve received.

Meaning Behind “Vihaan”

The name Vihaan is of Sanskrit origin, meaning dawn or the beginning of a new era. It symbolises hope, fresh starts, and brightness — fitting for a child described as a “ray of light” by his proud parents. Fans quickly reacted with warm messages, heart emojis, and blessings for the family.

Parenthood & Public Reaction

Before the name was unveiled, Vicky had hinted at sharing it soon, smiling shyly when asked by photographers. The couple’s announcement ignited an outpouring of joy online, with netizens calling the name “cute” and sending well-wishes. Many Bollywood celebs also celebrated the news when the birth was first announced in November, congratulating Katrina and Vicky as they entered parenthood.

A New Chapter

Vihaan’s arrival marks a cherished milestone for the couple. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, tied the knot in December 2021 and have since kept much of their private life away from the spotlight. Their announcement has been one of the most talked-about moments in Bollywood news this year.