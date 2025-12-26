A Baby, A Tree & A Lot of Love: Katrina–Vicky’s Christmas Will Melt Your Heart

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marked a very special Christmas this year — their first holiday season as parents after welcoming their baby boy in November.

Katrina’s First Post after baby

The actress took to Instagram to share a cozy family moment from their festive celebrations at home in Mumbai. The picture features Katrina alongside Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, all smiling in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The group even donned red-and-white Santa hats, adding to the cheerful holiday vibe.

Katrina: The Glowing New Mother

Katrina looked radiant in a bright red outfit, and her caption spread a message of goodwill:

“Love, joy and peace to all… It’s a Merry Merry Christmas!” 🎄❤️ This festive snapshot also marks Katrina’s first social media post since becoming a mother, delighting fans who flooded the comments with warm wishes and admiration.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021, welcomed their son on 7th November 2025, announcing the joyous news with a heartfelt note about their “bundle of joy.