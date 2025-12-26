Alia Bhatt Shares Intimate Christmas 2025 Moments With Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor And Riddhima Sahni: Deets Inside!

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared cheerful photographs with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni from her Christmas celebrations. Christmas 2025 became a warm, intimate family affair for the Kapoors, as Alia and her husband Ranbir marked the festive day with loved ones. This year, the celebration was hosted by Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, who organised a cosy dinner at home. She invited Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara, along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. The Bollywood actress later posted heartfelt snapshots, capturing the joy, closeness, and festive spirit shared by the family during the joyful holiday season.

Alia Bhatt’s Christmas Photos Take the Internet by Storm

A while ago, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share heartwarming and intimate glimpses from her family’s Christmas gathering, hosted by her mother, Soni Razdan. The actress posted a series of pictures from the celebration. For the occasion, Alia opted for a red dress and styled her hair in a half-tied look, looking absolutely radiant. Meanwhile, her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, looked effortlessly charming as always, dressed in a classic all-black ensemble.

The pictures shared by Alia Bhatt also offered sweet glimpses of their little bundle of joy, Raha. One photo featured a close-up of the Christmas tree, highlighting a special ornament bearing Raha’s name. Alia also posted a picture with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Samara. Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a shimmery golden top, while Riddhima opted for a stylish black co-ord set. Little Samara kept it simple with a casual yet adorable outfit.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Expresses Gratitude to Soni Razdan for Hosting Christmas Dinner

A few hours before Alia Bhatt posted the snapshots, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared a photo featuring Alia, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, and Samara on her Instagram handle. The picture was taken at the same Christmas family get-together. However, it was the caption accompanying the post that caught everyone’s attention.

In her message, she shared that the presence of her loved ones made Christmas 2025 truly special. She also expressed gratitude to Soni Razdan for hosting the dinner and concluded the note by saying she missed her husband, Bharat Sahni. “Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you @sonirazdan aunty for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner. We missed you @brat.man. #gratefulthankfulblessed.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Move Into Their New Bungalow

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shifted into their new bungalow, Krishna Raj, located in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area, along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor. Named after Ranbir’s grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the bungalow holds sentimental value for the family. On December 5, 2025, Alia shared glimpses from the Griha Pravesh ceremony on her Instagram. In the photos, the Alpha actress looked elegant in a peachy-pink saree with a golden border, while Ranbir complemented her perfectly, appearing dapper in a classic white kurta-pajama ensemble.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among Bollywood’s most adored couples. Their love story began on the sets of Brahmastra, where they grew close while working together. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Later that year, they welcomed their daughter, Raha. Professionally, the duo is set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love And War. Check out the post here!