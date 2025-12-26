Conman Sukesh Claims He Gave Jacqueline Fernandez Beverly Hills ‘Love Nest’ For Christmas

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has once again made headlines by claiming that he gifted Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez an extravagant mansion in Beverly Hills this Christmas, adding another chapter to their ongoing legal and public saga. Sukesh, who is currently lodged in jail facing multiple criminal cases, wrote a letter to Jacqueline in which he said the property, which he dubbed “The Love Nest,” was meant to be a special Christmas present for her.

The letter, reportedly shared with news agencies, was written from custody and addressed directly to Jacqueline with affectionate language. In it, Sukesh spoke of the festive season as a reminder of “special moments” and professed his love for her. He described the mansion as their home, claiming it was bigger and better than earlier plans and complete with a private 19-hole golf course surrounding it. He said he was proud to present this “Love Nest” to Jacqueline on Christmas Day.

Sukesh has been in the spotlight for several years due to his involvement in a high-profile ₹200-crore extortion and money-laundering case, in which he is accused of orchestrating large-scale scams and using the proceeds to buy luxury gifts for celebrity friends and associates. Jacqueline Fernandez’s name surfaced in the investigation, and she has been named as an accused in the case, although she has consistently denied knowledge of Sukesh’s criminal activities or knowingly receiving illicit gifts.

In the letter, Sukesh also referenced an unusual additional surprise, saying he had placed a bid to buy a franchise of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as another way to fulfil one of Jacqueline’s “dreams.” This is the latest in a long list of flamboyant and grandiose claims he has made in correspondence to the actress.

The controversy around Sukesh and Jacqueline erupted in recent years after investigators alleged that the actor received expensive gifts from him that were funded through extorted money. These included jewellery, luxury watches, vehicles and other high-value items that the Enforcement Directorate flagged in its chargesheet. Jacqueline has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and stated that she was unaware of the source of funds or Sukesh’s criminal background at the time the gifts were received.

Despite her denials, media coverage has kept the story in the public eye, with each new letter or claim from Sukesh adding fresh intrigue. In the past, Sukesh has written to Jacqueline on occasions like Holi, Easter and her birthday, often addressing her affectionately and describing plans or gifts as part of his expressed devotion. Jacqueline has taken legal action, including filing petitions to restrain Sukesh from sending her letters from jail, citing harassment and distress caused by the repeated communications.

The “Love Nest” claim has reignited public and media scrutiny of the relationship between the two, especially because it comes amid active legal proceedings and ongoing investigations. Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions ranging from skepticism to fascination, as the public attempts to parse the meaning and authenticity of Sukesh’s words versus the legal realities Jacqueline faces.

For Jacqueline, this episode adds further complexity to her professional and personal reputation, as she continues to work in films and make public appearances while legal scrutiny over the allegations remains unresolved. For Sukesh, the letter is another example of his attempts to assert influence and maintain a narrative of romance and grand gifts, even from behind bars.

As the case continues to develop in court, both Sukesh’s claims and Jacqueline’s legal responses will likely remain topics of public discussion, reflecting the broader interest in celebrity scandals, legal accountability and the intersection of fame with alleged crime.