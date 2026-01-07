Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Share Their Baby Boy’s Adorable Name—Here’s What It Means: Read Here!

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal delighted fans by sharing the first glimpse of their baby boy on social media, along with revealing his adorable name. Among Bollywood’s most loved couples, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in 2021 and embraced parenthood in 2025. Their happiness multiplied with the arrival of their son on November 7, 2025. Months later, on January 7, 2025, the proud parents officially announced their little one’s name. The couple also offered a heart-melting peek at their newborn, leaving fans gushing over how adorable and precious he looks to admirers worldwide across social platforms everywhere online.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal their baby’s name

Taking to their Instagram handles, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the name of their baby boy through a collaborative post. The couple posted a heart-melting photo of themselves holding the tiny hand of their little prince, and the adorable family moment instantly made our day. Along with the picture, Katrina lovingly referred to her newborn as the “ray” of their lives and revealed that they have named him Vihaan. In her note, Katrina expressed gratitude, sharing that her and Vicky’s prayers have been answered, and reflected on how life, though constantly evolving, remains beautiful in every way. Katrina’s heartfelt message read:

“Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

What Does Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Baby Boy’s Name Mean?

There’s no denying that Katrina and Vicky have chosen a truly beautiful name for their little one. Rooted in Sanskrit, the name Vihaan signifies sunrise, dawn, or the beginning of a new era. With the couple lovingly referring to their baby boy as the ray of their lives, the name feels perfectly fitting in every sense. Notably, this also marks the first time Katrina and Vicky have shared a glimpse of their baby boy on social media, and netizens simply can’t keep calm—flooding the comments with love, blessings, and heartfelt wishes for the adorable family of three.

Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Embracing Fatherhood

Vicky Kaushal was honoured with the Actor of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025. While accepting the accolade a few weeks ago, the actor opened up about how difficult it was for him to step out of his home and city for the first time since becoming a father. He shared that leaving his newborn behind wasn’t easy, but added that he believes his little one—who arrived as a blessing for both him and his wife—will one day feel proud watching his father receive such an honour while growing up.

Vicky further shared that it was still too early to speak about any challenges in his journey as a new father. He described the experience as nothing short of magical and blissful, adding that he, Katrina, and their families are overjoyed. Playing the role of a hands-on and doting dad, Vicky also revealed that he’s getting quite good at changing diapers—perhaps even better than acting. Vicky was quoted as saying:

“It is too new to feel any challenges. It’s all magical right now. It’s all very blissful right now… I don’t know main shabdon mein nahi baiyan kar sakta ke kya feeling hai. There are all sorts of objectives that I can say, but it’s just a very special feeling, and, truly God has been very kind. The family is very happy, and this one is for my entire family and especially for him. I am now better at changing diapers than acting”.