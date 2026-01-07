Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Dance Slowly Slowly, Fans Can’t Get Enough of National Jiju

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to set major couple goals and remain one of the most loved celebrity pairs in the global entertainment industry. Whether it’s red carpet appearances or adorable social media moments, the duo never misses a chance to express their love for each other, and their latest video is winning hearts all over the internet. Nick Jonas recently shared a fun video with Priyanka Chopra in which he is seen enjoying her popular track Baby Dance Slowly Slowly.

The clip shows Nick silently grooving to the song while sitting next to Priyanka, leaving her pleasantly surprised. Sharing the video on Instagram, Nick captioned it, “Vacation eyes, sound on.” The couple is currently on vacation, taking a well-deserved break from their busy schedules. This playful moment has made their holiday even more special and memorable for fans.

The song Baby Dance Slowly Slowly recently gained massive popularity after Priyanka Chopra danced to it with Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 4. Their energetic performance instantly turned into a viral sensation, sparking a new social media trend. Interestingly, Priyanka herself sang the song along with Sunil Grover during the show, which added to its charm and relatability.

Nick Jonas’ love for Bollywood songs is no secret. In fact, Priyanka Chopra had earlier revealed that she listens to hit Bollywood tracks before going on stage to get into the right mood and it looks like Nick has picked up the habit too. Over the years, Nick’s dance videos on classic and popular Hindi songs like Shararat, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi have gone viral, earning him the affectionate title of National Jiju among Indian fans.

This time too, Nick admitted that he is completely obsessed with Baby Dance Slowly Slowly, joking that the song has been playing in his head every five seconds. As soon as the video surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. One user wrote, “Stop it, we’re already on your team, brother-in-law! How do you win our hearts every single day?” Another commented, “Nick, I loved your dramatic style.” A third fan praised his expressions, saying, “The look he gave was amazing.”