Amid Controversy, Honey Singh Reacts To Badshah’s Viral Dua Lipa Statement: Here’s What He Said!!!

Honey Singh, often seen as Badshah’s arch-rival, recently responded to the rapper being trolled over his comments about Dua Lipa. Known for his chart-topping hits, flashy persona, and bold statements, Badshah has made a name for himself in the music industry with his signature style and confidence.

Whether it’s getting the crowd grooving with his catchy tracks or stirring the pot with bold statements, Badshah often finds himself at the heart of controversy. Most recently, the rapper sparked backlash over a remark he made about British pop sensation Dua Lipa, which didn’t go down well with netizens. Amid the uproar, his long-time industry rival, Yo Yo Honey Singh, has now weighed in on the entire episode.

Honey Singh Reacts with One Word to Badshah’s Dua Lipa Controversy Trolls

Honey Singh, known for never shying away from speaking his mind on controversial topics, recently gave a one-word reaction to the trolling Badshah faced over his comment about Dua Lipa. Badshah had expressed his wish to have children with the international pop star, a remark that drew heavy criticism online. Defending himself, Badshah later explained that it was actually a compliment and one of the nicest things a man could say to a woman. Reacting to the situation, Honey Singh simply wrote: “Genius”.

Honey Singh didn’t share the post himself but reacted to a news article about the singer’s explanation by dropping a few laughing emojis. Fans were quick to take it as a sarcastic jab at the rapper and his old viral moment.

What Did Badshah Say About Dua Lipa?

The controversy kicked off when Badshah hosted a Q&A session with fans on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. During the interaction, he responded to a fan’s question by saying that rather than collaborating on films, he’d prefer to “have babies with her.” The remark quickly sparked outrage online, with many netizens calling it inappropriate, bizarre, and disrespectful.

As backlash grew, Badshah posted a follow-up message attempting to clarify his statement. He defended it as a heartfelt compliment, claiming it was “one of the most beautiful things” someone could say to a woman they truly admire. Alongside this, the Tareefan singer wrote: “I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch samne aayi hai.”

Inside the Long-Standing Feud Between Honey Singh and Badshah

The rivalry between Honey Singh and Badshah dates back to the early days of their music careers when both were part of the same crew, Mafia Mundeer. However, creative differences led them to go their separate ways, sparking a long-standing cold war. For nearly a decade, the two exchanged jabs through diss tracks and subtle digs during interviews. In 2024, Badshah attempted to bury the hatchet and make peace, but Honey Singh showed no interest in reconciling.