Amitabh Bachchan Was Beaten Up By His Mother For Listening Match Commentary Under The Blanket!

Amitabh Bachchan has no shortage of fans of Hindi films. Big B doesn’t have many interviews, so there is only Kaun Banega Crorepati, a medium where fans can hear interesting stories about him. Currently, Big B is the host of KBC 14. Meanwhile, he pleases millions of fans by sharing his funny incidents and stories. He recently confessed to his childhood punishment by his mother.

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Saurabh Shekhar from Gujarat, who works for a textile company, comes home with Rs 3 lakh 20,000 from the show. After earning Rs 20,000, he shared his childhood story with Amitabh Bachchan and Big B shared his childhood too. When Saurabh told an anecdote in his childhood that he was caught trying to leave his house to watch a cricket match, he was thrashed by his father so much.

On this, Amitabh Bachchan also recalled his story. He says something similar happened to him. Big B said, “Once, while I was wrapping myself in a blanket and trying to listen to the match commentary on the radio, my mother (Teji Bachchan) grabbed me and I got thrashed.”

Amitabh Bachchan is afraid of the trollers’ questions.

At the same event, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he takes care of a few things so people don’t ask him questions before posting on social media. The actor said, “people ask why there is a mirror behind him? where are you sitting? So to avoid these questions, I cropped my photo and then posts it on social media. On the work front, Big B’s upcoming film Brahmastra will release on 9 September 2022.