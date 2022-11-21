Andrew Garfield & Bridgerton Actress Phoebe Dynevor Sparks Dating Speculations After Meeting At The Awards Ceremony!

Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevora fueled romance rumours, Following their recent meeting at the GQ Awards celebration.

They clicked immediately after meeting at the event, a source told The Sun. The Bridgerton actress and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor met in London at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who rose to fame as Daphne in the Netflix web series, is currently in the news for supposedly having an affair with our favourite ‘Amazing Spiderman’ Andrew Garfield.

Andrew has carved out a niche for himself as an actor in the Hollywood industry throughout the years. Phoebe, on the other hand, rose to prominence in a relatively short period. Now, these two bomb-throwing actors met at an award presentation and hit it up right immediately.

Phoebe Dynevor had previously been linked to Pete Davidson, whom she briefly dated, and the duo made their romance official with a cuddly appearance at Wimbledon last year. Although the couple split up after two months, the comedian dated Kim Kardashian in October. Garfield, meantime, reportedly divorced model Alyssa Miller in April.

According to a person who spoke to The Sun, “There was an instant connection. They know each other through numerous business contacts and have a lot in common,” they continued.

“However, it’s not a one-time occurrence.” When they met after leaving together, they acted like any other couple. Andrew recently chatted with GQ about facing pressures to establish a family as his 40th birthday approaches. In the conversation, the actor discussed societal expectations and being in a different stage of life.

But it’s fascinating because I always assumed I’d be the first to have children and settle down, and they’re all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part. Garfield has acknowledged to “free me from the societal necessity of procreating by the time I’m 40.”