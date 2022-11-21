Red Carpet Style: Vaani Kapoor Looks Mesmerizing In A Black Deep-Neck Ensemble At Filmfare Awards Night!

Vaani Kapoor was in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. Vaani wore a stunning deep-neck ensemble to the event and shared photos of her look on Instagram.

Vaani Kapoor was one of the several celebrities who attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night Awards 2022 in Dubai. Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini, Govinda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakhi Sawant, Maniesh Paul, Sunny Leone, and other celebrities were among the guests.

Vaani was among the celebrities that arrived dressed to the nines. For the occasion, she wore a beige and black decorated deep-neck bralette, a long skirt, and a cape jacket designed by Faraz Manan and styled by Mohit Rai.

Vaani Kapoor wore a black and beige sleeveless bralette with a plunging neckline that highlighted her décolletage, dazzling black diamantes, a cut midriff-baring hem, and jaal designs. She paired it with a beige skirt decorated with crisscross black accents, a figure-hugging cut, and a hem length below the ankle.

Vaani enhanced her look for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night by draping a matching jacket that was embellished heavily on the bralette and skirt combo. It has full-length sleeves, a floor-sweeping train with embellished scalloped edges on the back, and a button clasp on the front.

Vaani finished off the three-piece suit with a pair of gemstone-adorned ear earrings and matching high heels. Vaani picked side-parted and softly tousled open wavy locks, subtle smokey eye makeup, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lip tint, darkened brows, reddened cheeks, and shining highlighter for her glam options.

On Professional Front: Vaani Kapoor’s recent films include ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,’ in which she co-stars with Ayushmann Khurrana. She was also seen in the film ‘Shamshera,’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. According to rumours, one of her future films will star Dinesh Vijan and Nikhil Advani.