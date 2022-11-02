Bollywood celebs who charge crores of rupees for films also spend their hearts openly on their families. Star kids have often been seen giving expensive gifts on their birthdays or their first-month birthdays. Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s name has also been included in this episode. Vayu has received a very sweet gift from his maternal grandfather Anil Kapoor and maternal grandmother Sunita Kapoor. The picture of this gift has been shared by the mother and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor on her social media.

Please tell me that Sonam gave birth to a son in August this year. They have named their son Vayu. After naming, the actress also told the importance of this name to the people. Now the actress has shared the picture of the gift received by Vayu with her fans on her Instagram account.

Anil and his wife have gifted Vayu a designer thali and some utensils. Some special information has also been given about this gift from an Instagram handle. The post states that the air element resides in the middle of the blue circle. Earlier on September 21, Sonam Kapoor had organized a naming ceremony for her son. The pictures of this event became quite viral on social media.

While sharing these photos from her official account, the actress also told the importance of the name Vayu. Talking about the work front, after marriage, the activity in Sonam’s films has reduced a bit. She was last seen in the film ‘AK Vs AK’ released in the year 2020. Talking about her upcoming film, she will soon be seen in the film ‘Blind’.

On the other hand, talking about the film career of his father and actor Anil Kapoor, he was last seen working on the big screen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo released this year. Talking about the upcoming projects the actor is working in Fighter, Animal and No Entry Mein Entry.