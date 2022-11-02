Sherlyn Chopra Calls Rakhi Sawant ‘Charbi Ki Dukan’, Mimics Her Tactics Around Paparazzi; Check Out!

Showbiz personality, Rakhi Sawant has initialed a war with actress, Sherlyn Chopra. Sawant, who is supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan over his participation in Bigg Boss 16 recently took a dig at Chopra for accusing Khan of sexual abuse allegations and filing an FIR against him. Now, Sherlyn has hit back at her in a hilarious way.

In the video that is going increasingly viral, the Kamasutra actress is seen mimicking Rakhi. She lashed out at her and called her ‘nonsense and nautanki.’ While copying Rakhi’s tactics around shutterbugs, Sherlyn says, “Mere saare boyfriends, saare husbands fake the. Only Adil is my real love.”

“Kya hai ye nautanki? Nonsense! Are gym k aandar ghuso, mehnat karo, body banao but nahin, mehnat nahi karni madam ko. 24 ghanta sirf media-paparazzi, media paprazzi (Why don’t you join a gym and gain some muscle,” she continues. Further in her conversation with paps, she tags Rakhi as ‘charbi ki dukan’ and challenges Rakhi to have face-off by showing her biceps.

For the unversed, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant sided with Sajid Khan and stated that he is not the culprit as there is neither any witness against him nor has the court punished him.

“Why would anyone take you (Sherlyn Chopra) seriously when Sajid Khan is not the culprit. Neither there’s a witness against him, nor the court has punished him. Don’t you feel ashamed of yourself to accuse others in front of the media while wearing makeup and saree? Don’t you die inside,” she told paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn Chopra recently broke down after Juhu Police Station refused to record her statement in molestation case against Sajid Khan. Her fight for justice is still on.