Anu Malik Reacts to Recreated Song in Border 2, Says Film Is Incomplete Without Sandese Aate Hain

Sunny Deol–starrer Border 2 has been making headlines ever since its announcement, and now the buzz has intensified ahead of the release of its much-awaited song Ghar Kab Aaoge. The song is scheduled to be released on January 2, and it is being described as a new version inspired by the iconic track Sandese Aate Hain… from the original Border. While fans are excited, original composer Anu Malik has shared his thoughts on the recreation, saying that Border 2 feels incomplete without proper acknowledgment of the original creators.

Although Anu Malik composed the original Sandese Aate Hain…, he is not involved in the new version titled Ghar Kab Aaoge…. Speaking to news agency, the veteran composer clarified that the song has been recreated without his direct participation. Anu Malik said, “I believe this song has been recreated and I am not a part of it. But I’m sure they’ll include my name in the credits, as I composed the original song. They should, because they know my contribution and can’t ignore it.”

He also emphasized that both he and lyricist Javed Akhtar deserve recognition for their work on the original song. Anu Malik strongly believes that Sandese Aate Hain… is the emotional soul of the Border franchise. “They can’t make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hain. Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar contributed to this song, so our names must be included in the credits in some way,” he said.

The original Border, directed by J.P. Dutta, starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna, and the song went on to become one of the most iconic patriotic tracks in Indian cinema. The recreated version, Ghar Kab Aaoge…, is composed by Mithun, with additional lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir. The song has been recorded by an impressive lineup of singers, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh making it one of the most anticipated tracks of the year.

Anu Malik expressed optimism about the new version, saying he hopes it turns out to be just as impactful as the original. “Sonu is a wonderful singer, and Arijit’s voice is magical. This combination will be special. The melody will still be Anu Malik’s. The contributions of Anu Malik and Javed Sahib cannot be ignored,” he added.