Bharti Singh Slams AI-Generated Photos of Newborn Son Kaju, Says “We Haven’t Revealed His Face Yet”

Popular comedian and TV host Bharti Singh recently welcomed her second child and is enjoying the beautiful phase of motherhood once again. However, just days after the birth of her baby boy, Bharti found herself upset over a disturbing issue involving AI-generated fake photos of her newborn son circulating on social media. Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Harsh Limbachiyaa, became parents for the second time on December 19, 2025.

The couple lovingly calls their newborn son Kaju, while fans have already started showering the baby with love. Despite sharing moments from their family life, Bharti and Harsh have not revealed the face of their younger son yet, choosing to keep his identity private for now. A few days after Kaju’s birth, Bharti noticed that AI-created images claiming to be her son were being widely shared online.

These fake photos reportedly showed their elder son Golu holding a baby, along with manipulated images of Harsh and the newborn. Bharti was visibly angry and hurt by this misuse of technology, especially involving her child. Addressing the issue in her vlog, Bharti revealed that strangers have been emailing and messaging her on Instagram, falsely claiming that the AI-generated images are real photos of Kaju.

She clarified firmly, saying that all such images are fake and warned fans not to believe anything unless it comes directly from her or Harsh. The issue was first highlighted by Deeksha, who is close to Bharti. She explained that the family had intentionally covered the baby’s face with emojis or cartoon images, but some people removed those and used AI tools to generate fake versions.

She said that people are even emailing and sending DMs to them, insisting that these edited images are Kaju, which is completely untrue. Bharti further clarified the situation in a strong message to fans, “Let me make this very clear. We have not revealed Kaju’s face. We used cartoon faces and emojis, and people are removing them and creating AI versions. They are doing whatever they want with AI. But when we show Kaju’s face, only then will the real Kaju be visible.”