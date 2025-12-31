Rocky Bhai AKA Yash Unveils Nayanthara’s First Look as Ganga from Toxic, Film Set for March 2026 Release

After redefining mass cinema with his iconic role as Rocky Bhai in 2022, South superstar Yash is gearing up to create yet another cinematic storm with his much-anticipated film Toxic. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the film is slated for a grand release on March 19, 2026, and the excitement around it continues to grow with every new update. On December 31, 2025, Yash officially revealed the first look of Nayanthara from Toxic.

Yash Shared First Glimpse of Nayanthara From Toxic

Sharing the poster on social media, he captioned it, “Presenting Nayanthara as Ganga.” The reveal instantly went viral, with fans praising Nayanthara’s intense and powerful appearance. With this, all eyes are now on her character Ganga, which is expected to play a significant role in the narrative. Before Nayanthara’s reveal, the makers had already unveiled the first looks of Yash, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi, further building anticipation.

Let us tell you that Huma Qureshi will be seen playing Elizabeth and Kiara Advani essays the role of Nadia. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes, Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. Toxic is described as a period gangster film, promising a gripping story, stylized action, and a dark, intense cinematic world. The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six languages, making it one of Yash’s most ambitious projects to date.

Adding to his creative involvement, Yash is not only the lead actor but also the co-writer and producer of Toxic, showcasing his growing influence behind the scenes as well. Apart from Toxic, Yash also has another massive project lined up—the Hindi film Ramayana. He is serving as co-producer and will be seen in the powerful role of Ravana. The first part of Ramayana is scheduled for release in 2027.

With Toxic, Yash is clearly aiming to push boundaries, be it storytelling, scale, or global reach. The reveal of Nayanthara as Ganga has only heightened curiosity, and fans are eagerly waiting for more character reveals and teasers. As March 2026 approaches, Toxic is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.