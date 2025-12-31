Jiya Shankar Shuts Down Engagement Rumors with Abhishek Malhan, Shares Photo with Mystery Man

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, has once again found himself linked to actress Jiya Shankar. Recently, social media was abuzz with claims that the two were engaged and planning to get married. However, Jiya has now put a clear end to these rumors with a subtle yet strong message. On December 30, Jiya Shankar shared a photo on her Instagram that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

In the picture, a mystery man is seen kissing her on the forehead, while Jiya added a red heart emoji in the caption. More importantly, she wrote, “Let’s leave false rumors in 2025.” Though she did not directly mention Abhishek Malhan, the message made it clear that the engagement rumors are false and that she is in a relationship with someone else.

The rumors gained momentum after a portal claimed that Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were engaged. The report stated, “It’s official. Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and according to reports, they may even be engaged.” Following this, several posts and fan pages began circulating similar claims, further fueling speculation.

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were seen together on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where they shared a friendly bond and were often appreciated by fans. However, after the show ended, the two reportedly blocked each other, and Jiya later clarified that they were never more than friends. The actress has also previously addressed the issue of online trolling, reprimanding Abhishek’s fans for crossing limits. She had urged them to stop using foul language against her and her mother, making her stance very clear.

With her latest Instagram post, Jiya Shankar has once again proven that she is not afraid to call out false rumors. Her message suggests that she wants to move into the New Year without unnecessary speculation about her personal life. The engagement rumors linking Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan are completely false, and the actress has indirectly but firmly denied them. As fans react to her latest post, one thing is clear, Jiya wants truth, respect, and boundaries to prevail over baseless gossip.