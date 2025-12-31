Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Visit to Mahakal Temple In Ujjain Sparks Religious Controversy, Maulana Reacts Strongly

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently visited the Baba Mahakal Temple in Ujjain ahead of the New Year, where she offered prayers and performed puja. Videos and photos from her temple visit quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. While many fans praised her spiritual side, the visit also sparked a religious controversy.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha Visited Baba Mahakal

Bareilly-based cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, expressed strong displeasure over Nushrratt Bharuccha’s actions. Speaking to a news agency, he stated that the actress had committed a grave sin according to Sharia by performing Hindu rituals at the Mahakal temple. He said that Nushrratt offered water, performed puja, took darshan, covered herself with a sheet, and applied chandan (sandalwood paste) on her forehead, all of which he claimed were against Islamic principles.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Also Read: TV Actress Shweta Tiwari’s Stunning Holiday Photo Goes Viral, Fans Call Her Santoor Mummy at 45

According to him, these actions violate Sharia, and therefore, she should repent, seek forgiveness, and recite the Kalma. His remarks have triggered mixed reactions online, with debates around personal faith, religious freedom, and individual choice. Nushrratt Bharuccha, who comes from a Muslim family, has previously spoken openly about her deep spiritual faith that goes beyond religious boundaries.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

In an earlier interview on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, the actress revealed that since childhood, she has visited temples, gurudwaras, churches. She further shared that she has observed the fast of Mata Santoshi, including the 16 Friday fasts, and has undertaken pilgrimages to Vaishno Devi and Kedarnath. Nushrratt also mentioned that she regularly prays and believes strongly in spirituality rather than being confined to one religion.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Following the cleric’s statement, social media platforms have been flooded with reactions. While some supported the Maulana’s views, a large section of users defended Nushrratt Bharuccha, emphasizing freedom of belief and personal choice. Many fans praised her courage and her inclusive approach to faith. On the professional front, Nushrratt was last seen in the horror film Chhori 2, released in 2025. Since then, she has not had a theatrical release, but reports suggest that she is working on Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming project Bun Tikki, along with another untitled film.