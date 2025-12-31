Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enjoys Romantic Honeymoon in Portugal with Husband Raj Nidimoru, Shares Stunning Vacation Photos

South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently soaking in love and leisure as she enjoys her honeymoon in Portugal with her husband Raj Nidimoru, just ahead of the New Year. The newlyweds, who tied the knot on December 1, 2025, are spending quality time together and sharing glimpses of their romantic getaway with fans on social media. Samantha recently shared a series of honeymoon photos from Lisbon on her social media account, giving fans a peek into her dreamy vacation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shared Pictures

Captioning the post, she wrote, “This is how December is going.” The pictures reflect happiness, calm, and romance as Samantha and Raj enjoy every moment of their time together. From strolling through iconic landmarks to simply enjoying each other’s company, the couple seems completely immersed in the beauty of Portugal. During their honeymoon, Samantha and Raj explored several famous spots in Lisbon.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Also Read: TV Actress Shweta Tiwari’s Stunning Holiday Photo Goes Viral, Fans Call Her Santoor Mummy at 45

Samantha shared glimpses of picturesque streets, a beautiful flower bed by the roadside, and moments that captured the charm of the city. The actress also posted photos of the food and drinks they enjoyed during their trip, giving fans a taste of their culinary experiences. One of the highlights was a breathtaking beach view, where the sun could be seen shining brightly, adding a magical touch to their vacation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding on December 1, 2025, marked a fresh chapter in their lives. This is the second marriage for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, but the couple later divorced. Naga Chaitanya went on to marry Sobhita Dhulipala last year. Raj Nidimoru was earlier married to Shyamali Dey. Samantha and Raj had reportedly been dating for a long time before deciding to take the next step and get married.

Raj

Fans are loving Samantha’s honeymoon updates and are sending warm wishes to the couple as they begin their new journey together. With stunning visuals, romantic vibes, and heartfelt moments, Samantha’s Portugal vacation has quickly become a favorite among her followers. As the New Year approaches, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are clearly making memories to cherish for a lifetime.