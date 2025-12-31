TV Actress Shweta Tiwari’s Stunning Holiday Photo Goes Viral, Fans Call Her Santoor Mummy at 45

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari is currently enjoying a relaxing vacation abroad, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The actress recently celebrated Christmas overseas with her son Reyansh, and reports suggest that she will also be welcoming the New Year outside Mumbai this time. Amid her vacation, Shweta Tiwari shared a new photo on Instagram, which has quickly gone viral.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari Enjoying Holiday

In the picture, the actress is seen wearing a gray sweater paired with black pants, looking effortlessly stylish. What caught fans’ attention even more was the serene sea view visible from her stay, adding to the calm and classy vibe of the photo. Captioning the post simply as Click, Shweta let the picture do all the talking and her fans couldn’t stop reacting.

Shweta Tiwari

Also Read: Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Introduces Alleged Girlfriend Samiksha Shetty in Latest Vlog

Within hours, thousands of likes and comments flooded Shweta Tiwari’s post. Fans were left stunned by her youthful appearance and timeless beauty. Many lovingly referred to her as Santoor Mummy, a term often used online to praise celebrities who seem to defy age. One fan commented, “You look beautiful.” Another wrote, “Santoor Mummy forever.” A third admirer asked, “Can you guess her age?”

Shweta Tiwari

At 45, Shweta continues to inspire fans with her fitness, confidence, and glowing appearance. Earlier, Shweta had also shared a video from her Christmas celebrations, where she was seen spending quality time with her son Reyansh and close friends. The joyful moments reflected warmth, love, and festive cheer. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Welcoming the New Year with gratitude, grace, and good energy.”

Shweta Tiwari

The caption resonated with fans, who praised her positive outlook and strong bond with her children. Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has also stepped out of Mumbai ahead of the New Year. The young actress was recently spotted at the airport with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan. However, it is not yet clear whether Palak’s travel is for a vacation or a work commitment.