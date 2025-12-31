Bharti Singh Warns Fans After AI Pics Of Her Son Kaju Go Viral, Says She Has Not Revealed His Face

Comedian Bharti Singh has issued a firm clarification amid a flurry of AI-generated images of her newborn son, Kaju, circulating on social media. The The Great Indian Laughter Challenge star stressed that she has not shared any pictures of her baby’s face publicly and urged her followers to be cautious about fabricated imagery that is being passed around as real.

Bharti’s statement comes after several manipulated photos of a baby began trending online, with some users claiming that the images showed her son. These AI-created visuals have sparked confusion and debate among fans and followers, prompting the comedian to address the situation directly in a social-media post.

In her clarification, Bharti made it clear that the intimate moments of her child are being inappropriately recreated using artificial intelligence, and that fans should not mistake those images for genuine photos. She emphasised that she and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have chosen to keep their son’s face private, explaining that this decision is rooted in their wish to protect his identity and personal space during his formative years.

“We have not revealed Kaju’s face,” Bharti wrote, underscoring that any images claiming to show her son are fabricated and not endorsed by our family. Her post also carried an implied warning to social-media users not to promote or spread these AI creations as authentic content.

Bharti and Haarsh welcomed their son Kaju in late 2025, and since then they have been selective about what they share from their private life online. The couple has delighted fans with occasional glimpses of their parenting journey, sharing pictures of baby feet, hands or other moments that maintain anonymity, and encouraging a culture of respect for personal boundaries.

The comedian’s clarification highlights a broader issue facing public figures and private individuals alike in the age of increasingly sophisticated artificial-intelligence tools. With generative AI capable of producing lifelike images, concerns about privacy invasion and misinformation have grown sharper. Bharti’s son’s situation illustrates how easily deepfake-style content can spread, even when no original visual exists in the public domain.

Fans responded to Bharti’s clarification with support and concern. Many praised her for addressing the issue promptly, acknowledging the potential emotional impact such fake images could have on a new parent. Comments ranged from empathetic messages about protecting family privacy to calls for greater awareness about AI misuse online.

The actor-host has a significant social-media following, and her decision to directly address the matter helped stem some of the speculation. Experts note that celebrities with high visibility are often targets for deepfake content and that public affirmations, like Bharti’s denial, are becoming necessary to counteract misinformation.

In recent years, AI-generated media has sparked debates globally about the ethics of digital creations and the responsibility of platforms and users in curbing the spread of manipulated content. In India, similar incidents involving AI imagery of public figures have fueled discussions about digital literacy and the urgent need for mechanisms to verify the authenticity of shared content.

For Bharti and Haarsh, the priority remains the wellbeing and privacy of their child. They have previously expressed their intent to balance their professional lives with the private realities of being parents, choosing what to share on their own terms.