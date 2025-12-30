Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Introduces Alleged Girlfriend Samiksha Shetty in Latest Vlog

Popular actress and television judge Archana Puran Singh, best known for her role on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, has successfully stepped into the world of YouTube. Along with her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aryaman and Ayushmaan, Archana regularly shares fun and candid family vlogs that give fans a glimpse into their personal lives. After Aryaman Sethi recently made headlines by introducing his girlfriend Yogita Bihani through a vlog, the spotlight has now shifted to Archana’s younger son Ayushmaan Sethi, who appears to have introduced his alleged girlfriend for the first time.

Ayushmaan Sethi

Ayushmaan Sethi Introduced Samiksha

Ayushmaan Sethi was recently seen with Samiksha Shetty in Archana Puran Singh’s latest vlog, sparking curiosity among fans. Samiksha is a yoga specialist, wellness coach, and mental health mentor based in Mumbai. While neither Ayushmaan nor Samiksha has officially confirmed their relationship, their appearance together has intensified speculation.

Aryaman Sethi

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 First Runner-Up Farhana Bhatt Slams Paparazzi After Comment on Drinking, Fans Applaud Her Bold Stand

During the vlog, as the family enjoyed delicious food, Ayushmaan pointed towards Samiksha and casually said, “She promotes healthy eating,” leaving viewers smiling and guessing. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are currently enjoying a family vacation in London along with their sons and their partners. In the video, Aryaman, Ayushmaan, Yogita, and Samiksha were seen spending quality time together, enjoying meals and sightseeing.

Samiksha

At one point, while Yogita was recording the vlog, Samiksha playfully peeked into the camera, instantly grabbing viewers’ attention. Later, Parmeet Sethi joined the youngsters to watch a football match, making it a perfect family moment that fans loved. Samiksha Shetty is a well-known name in the fitness and wellness space. She has trained several celebrities, including Kajal Aggarwal.

Samiksha

With a strong focus on holistic health, yoga, and mental well-being, Samiksha has built a solid reputation in the industry. She is also quite popular on social media, with over 139K followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares yoga routines, wellness tips, and health-related content. Notably, celebrities like Kubbra Sait and Parmeet Sethi follow her on the platform, further highlighting her influence.