Bigg Boss 19 First Runner-Up Farhana Bhatt Slams Paparazzi After Comment on Drinking, Fans Applaud Her Bold Stand

Bigg Boss 19 first runner-up Farhana Bhatt has been constantly in the spotlight ever since her impressive journey on the reality show. From her rising popularity on social media to her candid and unfiltered interactions with the paparazzi, the actress often makes headlines. Recently, Farhana once again grabbed attention after a tense exchange with photographers at a public event, a video of which is now going viral online.

Farhana Bhatt Loses Cool at Paparazzi Event

In the viral clip, the ‘Laila Majnu’ actress is seen stepping out of the venue wearing a black satin dress. As photographers clicked her pictures, Farhana appeared visibly upset and confronted one of them over an alleged comment about her drinking. She was heard saying, “You were saying something just now. What were you saying? That I’ve been drinking? You were saying something like that, weren’t you?”

Clearly upset, Farhana warned the paparazzi against such remarks and stressed the importance of mutual respect. Farhana firmly told the photographers, “Don’t do all this in front of me again. I love you guys in a fun way, but if you give respect, you’ll get respect.” Soon after, trying to lighten the mood, she playfully added, “Okay, should I just stand here like this? Don’t you guys have anything to say?”

Despite the tension, Farhana maintained her composure, earning praise from fans online for standing up for herself. After Farhana’s statement, one photographer quickly clarified that the comment was made in jest. However, Farhana responded sharply, saying, “Some things don’t sound good even in jest.” The photographer then claimed that he didn’t even say it jokingly.

When Farhana asked who made the remark, he replied that it was said by someone named Sonu. Hearing this, Farhana gave him a knowing smile and said, “I know,” before leaving the venue in her car. The incident sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many fans supporting Farhana Bhatt. Several users felt it was inappropriate for anyone to comment on her personal habits, especially in a public setting. Many applauded her for calmly yet firmly addressing the issue instead of ignoring it.