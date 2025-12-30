Malaika Arora Launches Luxury Restaurant ‘Scarlet House’ With Son Arhaan Khan in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrity, reality TV judge, and fitness icon Malaika Arora has added another feather to her cap by launching a luxury restaurant named Scarlet House along with her son Arhaan Khan. Located in the heart of Bandra’s Pali Village, Mumbai, the restaurant has already become a buzzing hotspot for celebrities and food lovers alike. Scarlet House is housed in a 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow, giving it a distinctive old-world charm.

Spread across 2,500 square feet, the restaurant beautifully blends rustic simplicity with elegant vintage interiors. The space is thoughtfully divided into multiple sections, including a coffee bar, wine room, and a spacious dining area, making it a perfect spot for both casual outings and upscale dining experiences. The restaurant, which opened in December, can accommodate around 100 guests and has quickly gained popularity for its nostalgic ambiance and premium offerings.

Malaika Arora co-owns Scarlet House with her son Arhaan Khan, along with restaurant entrepreneur Dhaval Udeshi and Malaya Nagpal. The collaboration brings together celebrity appeal and professional expertise, resulting in a high-end dining destination that reflects luxury, wellness, and comfort. One of the standout features of Scarlet House is India’s first hydration bar, launched by Malaika herself.

The hydration bar offers specially curated drinks and smoothies designed to tackle issues like fatigue, low immunity, dull skin, and post-party recovery. These juices contain nutrient-rich ingredients such as beetroot, kokum, pomegranate, watermelon, curry leaves, and lemon. Scarlet House offers an extensive beverage menu, catering to both non-alcoholic and alcoholic preferences. The restaurant serves a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, combining comfort food with gourmet delicacies.

With its vintage setting, wellness-focused hydration bar, and luxurious menu, Malaika Arora’s Scarlet House has quickly emerged as one of Mumbai’s most talked-about celebrity restaurants. Located in Bandra, a favorite area for Bollywood stars, the restaurant is fast becoming a must-visit destination for those seeking a blend of nostalgia, health, and fine dining.