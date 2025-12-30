“I Am Fat”, Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Body Image Struggles, Says Talking About It Feels Scary

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is known for her honesty and courage when it comes to discussing sensitive topics like mental health, depression, and self-acceptance. Once again, Ira has chosen transparency over silence as she recently opened up about her ongoing body image struggles, admitting that speaking about it publicly made her feel vulnerable.

In a recent video shared on social media, 28-year-old Ira Khan candidly spoke about how she has viewed her body over the past few years. She admitted that since 2020, she has struggled with negative thoughts about her physical appearance. “I am fat. Since 2020, I have considered myself fat, unfit, overweight, and sometimes even obese. There are definitely many things that I still need to understand,” Ira said in the video.

Her straightforward admission sparked conversations online, with many appreciating her honesty and courage. Ira revealed that she was hesitant and even scared to talk about body image publicly. However, she felt that the timing was right because she has started noticing a slight positive shift in how she feels. She explained, “I’m feeling a little positive change. That’s why I decided to talk about it and share it. But this feels a little scary. I’m not as clear and confident as I was when I talked about depression.”

By acknowledging her fear, Ira highlighted how discussing body image can sometimes feel even more intimidating than talking about mental health. Ira Khan also made it clear that she does not have an eating disorder, addressing any assumptions that might arise from her statement. She emphasized that her post was about her personal relationship with her body, not about extreme behaviors or conditions.

In her caption, Ira also mentioned that she would be staying away from the comments section, adding that people should enter it at their own risk. She concluded by saying that she would see what happens next, leaving the conversation open-ended. Over the years, Ira Khan has become a strong voice for open conversations around mental health and self-acceptance. Her willingness to talk about uncomfortable feelings has helped normalize discussions that are often brushed under the carpet.