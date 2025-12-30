Producer Ekta Kapoor Slams Zee TV Over Reusing Pavitra Rishta Name, Sparks Major Debate Online

Zee TV’s iconic show Pavitra Rishta, produced by Ekta Kapoor, remains one of the most loved daily soaps in Indian television history. The show not only ruled TRP charts but also became an emotional part of millions of households. However, Ekta Kapoor has now publicly expressed her strong displeasure after learning that the title of her hit show has allegedly been reused without her consent and that too on the same channel, Zee TV.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor Raises Objection on Instagram

Pavitra Rishta, which originally premiered in 2009, was produced under Ekta Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms. Recently, Ekta took to her Instagram Stories to voice her anger over the use of the show’s name for a new project. Without naming anyone directly, Ekta criticized the decision and questioned the creativity and ethics behind it. She stated that when creators fail to come up with original ideas, they resort to using names associated with successful past projects.

Ekta Kapoor

Also Read: “There Are Few Projects”, Farhana Bhatt Confirms New Project With Amaal Malik After Emotional Journey of Bigg Boss 19

Calling it a bankruptcy of ideas, Ekta wrote that such practices reflect terrible ethics. She further added that there was nothing sacred about choosing the same title, indirectly pointing out the emotional value the original show still holds for audiences. Ekta Kapoor’s reaction comes ahead of the launch of Zee TV’s upcoming romantic drama, also titled Pavitra Rishta. The new show is created by Siddharth Vankara and produced by Aman Sachdeva.

Ekta Kapoor

The series stars Abrar Qazi and Priyanshi Yadav in lead roles, with Pallav Pradhan and Rupa Divetia also playing important characters. Despite sharing the same title, reports suggest that the new show has no connection to Ekta Kapoor’s original ‘Pavitra Rishta’. According to media reports, the show is expected to begin shooting in January and is likely to premiere in February.

Pavitra Rishta

Ekta Kapoor’s statement has triggered a heated debate online. Many fans have taken to social media to question the ethics of reusing the name of such a legendary show, especially without involving its original creator. Viewers argue that Pavitra Rishta is not just a title but an emotion associated with memorable characters, powerful storytelling, and a strong cultural impact.