“There Are Few Projects”, Farhana Bhatt Confirms New Project With Amaal Malik After Emotional Journey of Bigg Boss 19 

Laila Majnu actress Farhana Bhatt and popular music composer Amaal Malik have once again found themselves in the spotlight after their much-talked-about appearance on Bigg Boss 19. The duo’s equation inside the reality show grabbed massive attention, thanks to their evolving relationship filled with friendship, clashes, misunderstandings, and eventual emotional bonding.

Now, months after the show ended, Farhana Bhatt has opened up about her current relationship with Amaal Malik and revealed that the two will soon be collaborating on a new project. During Bigg Boss 19, viewers witnessed Farhana Bhatt and Amaal Malik share a roller-coaster journey. What began as a friendly connection soon turned into heated arguments, emotional breakdowns, and moments of distance. However, as the show progressed, their bond grew stronger, surprising fans and fellow contestants alike.

Despite the ups and downs, the duo managed to build a genuine connection that extended beyond the confines of the reality show. In a recent interview with one of the media houses, Farhana Bhatt confirmed that she is still in touch with Amaal Malik and that they are planning to work together soon. Actress said, “We are planning to do some work together. There are a few projects. I have developed a unique bond with Amaal. And we have developed a friendship that, despite going through a lot, is still a good thing”.

Her statement confirms that their relationship has matured into a respectful and meaningful friendship, despite the challenges they faced during Bigg Boss 19. When asked whether their collaboration would involve a music video or singing, Farhana made an interesting revelation. She admitted that she discovered her singing ability only during her time on Bigg Boss 19.

Farhana said, “I only discovered that I sing during Bigg Boss 19. When Amaal initially told me I was a good singer, I thought he was lying”. Farhana further revealed that appreciation from Amaal’s brother Armaan Malik helped her realize her potential. After stepping out of the show, she received positive feedback from the audience for her singing. However, the actress remained grounded and honest about her skills.