Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa Revealed Their Second Son Kaju’s Face In A Heartfelt Instagram Post

Comedian Bharti Singh is living the happiest phase of her life as she embraces motherhood for the second time. Bharti and her husband, writer-producer Harsh Limbachiyaa, have been actively sharing glimpses of this beautiful journey with their fans through social media vlogs and photos. Recently, Harsh posted a heartwarming family picture that has taken the internet by storm.

Bharti Singh Shared First Glimpse of Kaju

In the viral photo, Harsh is seen posing lovingly with his complete family. Bharti holds their newborn baby in her arms, while their first son, Lakshya fondly known as Gola is seen affectionately touching his younger brother. Harsh is captured kissing his son’s tiny hand, and the caption simply reads, “Kaju.” The adorable family moment has received overwhelming love from fans. Users flooded the comments section calling them “the cutest family” and sent wishes to protect the newborn from the evil eye.

Let us tell you that Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa. They welcomed their first child, Lakshya, on April 3, 2022. The couple, known for their fun-loving personalities, often documents their family life through vlogs, much to the delight of their followers. Harsh is a well-known scriptwriter who has contributed to many hit comedy shows, including Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live.

Bharti, on the other hand, has been a prominent face in Indian television, appearing in popular shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and the cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs. The couple announced their second pregnancy in October through a special social media post, receiving love and wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Interestingly, the face of Bharti’s second baby was unintentionally revealed in one of their vlogs. In the video, Bharti, Haarsh, and Gola were seen playing together when a clip mistakenly captured the newborn’s face. Although Bharti earlier mentioned she would reveal her baby’s face only after family approval, fans believe the reveal happened accidentally because of Gola during recording. Bharti later uploaded another emotional vlog where she detailed how her water broke suddenly, leading to an unplanned rush to the hospital. She described the situation as both scary and overwhelming but expressed gratitude for her safe delivery and the support she received from her family.