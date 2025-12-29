Akshaye Khanna Faces Backlash After Exiting Drishyam 3, Director Abhishek Pathak Issues Open Challenge

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is currently facing heavy criticism within the film industry following his sudden exit from Drishyam 3. While the actor earned widespread praise and renewed respect for his performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, his decision to walk out of the Ajay Devgn led franchise has sparked controversy and strong reactions from the film’s makers.

Earlier, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak had hinted that Akshaye Khanna got carried away by the success of Dhurandhar. Now, Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak has openly addressed the issue and even challenged the actor to prove himself with a solo hit. In a recent conversation with one of the media houses, Abhishek Pathak revealed that Akshaye Khanna exited Drishyam 3 just five days before the shoot was scheduled to begin, despite having already signed the contract in November.

“Ajay left everything to me. Anyway, this is all about me, Akshaye, and the production. I don’t want to drag this matter any further,” Abhishek said. The director added that all preparations were complete, look tests were finalized, costumes were being stitched, and the narration had already been done. “He liked the story. Everything was in place,” Abhishek emphasized, making the exit even more shocking for the team.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak had earlier revealed that Akshaye Khanna also walked out of Dhurandhar just one day before its release, reportedly over a disagreement related to wearing a wig. Clarifying the situation, Abhishek Pathak explained that Drishyam 3 picks up exactly where Part 2 ended, making it illogical for Akshaye’s character to suddenly wear a wig.

“I had discussed this with him and even managed to convince him,” Abhishek said. However, the actor later insisted on wearing the wig again. While it seemed like the issue would be resolved later, Akshaye ultimately chose to leave the project before any conclusion could be reached. Abhishek Pathak also strongly denied reports claiming that Akshaye Khanna was paid ₹21 crore for Drishyam 3. According to the director, the figure was fabricated by the actor himself.